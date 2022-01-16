James contributed 25 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 133-96 loss to Denver.

James reached the 25-point mark for the 13th straight game, but his performance was far from enough to keep the Lakers from falling in humbling fashion. The future Hall of Famer struggled with a 9-for-23 shooting night from the field, but he led the team with nine boards and committed only one turnover. James is averaging a robust 33.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over his past 13 contests.