James recorded 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT, seven assists, six rebounds and one block Saturday in a 96-95 win at Boston.

The Celtics held James in check through three quarters and finished the third leading by seven points. However, he logged team bests of eight points and three assists during the fourth quarter to help complete a comeback. It was not one of his best performances, but James and the Lakers have some momentum again after losing to an uninspiring Pistons team Thursday.