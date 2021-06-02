James recorded 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

James was the only reliable scoring threat for the Lakers throughout the entire contest, but he lacked company this time around -- Los Angeles couldn't even reach the 90-point plateau as a team while losing by a 30-point margin. The star forward will have to carry the Lakers in Game 6 on Thursday and while the Lakers are on the brink of elimination, James can't be the one to blame for the team's struggles since he's averaging 22.6 points, 8.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game in the series so far.