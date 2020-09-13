James registered 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 win over the Rockets.

James received rest during most of the second half with the game out of Houston's reach, and he could've easily ended with a triple-double had he logged more minutes. James has now scored 25-plus points in three of his last four games and, even though he possesses a unique ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night, his fantasy upside would receive a sizable boost if he continues to score as he did in the series against the Rockets.