Lakers' LeBron James: Carries Lakers to win
James scored 40 points (17-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), adding on eight rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes Tuesday, as the Lakers beat New Orleans 118-109.
James secured his first 40-point game of the season, and subsequently his season-high scoring total. He was not to be overshadowed by the flashiness of Zion Williamson either, as James posterized Jrue Holiday in the third quarter. The Lakers are now 18-0 when James scores 30 or more points.
