Lakers' LeBron James: Carries load with 29 points
James compiled 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 99-97 win over the Kings.
James took over the game, while Anthony Davis had one of his lowest scoring totals as a Laker. A significant highlight of the game for James was a towering dunk over Nemjana Bjelica, who was trying to draw a charge. James and Davis displayed great teamwork as they have all season - when one falters, the other dominates.
