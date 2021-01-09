James (ankle) tallied 28 points (11-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in a victory over the Bulls on Friday.

With teammate Anthony Davis (hip) ruled out of the contest, James took it upon himself to be aggressive offensively despite dealing with an injured ankle of his own. James' 28 points fell one shy of his season high and were 11 points more than the next-highest tally for Los Angeles. In typical LeBron fashion, James also contributed strong peripheral stats with seven boards and seven dimes. Perhaps the only stain on his evening was missing all five of his three-point attempts, marking the first time this season that James has failed to convert a shot from deep.