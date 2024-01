James is questionable for Friday's game versus Memphis due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James was battling an ankle injury towards the end of December, so this isn't a new issue for the veteran. He played 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Miami, but he was slowed by an illness. He finished with just 12 points on 6-of-18 shooting. The good news for the Lakers is that it appears the illness is behind him.