James notched 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 win over the Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

James was unstoppable during the Finals and carried the Lakers to their first title since 2010 while also being named the NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career. The seasoned veteran scored at least 25 points in every Finals game and averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the series against the Heat, recording four double-doubles and one triple-double. He also posted five triple-doubles during the postseason run, and he came just one assist away from that feat in three other contests.