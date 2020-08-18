James (groin) will play in Tuesday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
James has been a mainstay on the injury report as he struggles with a nagging groin issue, but, as expected, he'll be in the lineup as the Lakers begin their title chase.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Game 1 vs. Blazers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Goes for 17 points in 15 minutes•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Playing only first half Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for finale•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Playing Monday•