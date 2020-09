James (groin) will play in Tuesday's Game 3 against the Rockets, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

As expected, James will continue to play through a sore right groin. In the series, he's averaging 24.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes.