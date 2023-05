James (foot) will play in Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

James was once again added to the injury report due to a lingering foot issue, but as expected, he's been cleared to take the court. He's averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks through his first three games of the series.