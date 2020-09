James (calf) is available for Thursday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

As expected, James will take the court, despite a bruised calf, with the Lakers looking to take a 3-1 series lead. Through the first three games of the series, James is averaging 28.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals in 38.0 minutes.