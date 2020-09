James (groin) will play in Saturday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, James will be available for the Lakers in Game 5 with the team up 3-1. In the series, he's averaging 25.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals in 37.0 minutes.