Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared for Monday
James (illness) has been cleared to return Monday night against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
As anticipated, James will be ready for Monday's matchup after missing Saturday's matchup with an illness. He's put up 30 or more points in three of his last five games.
