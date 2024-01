James (ankle) is starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James was added to the injury report with a questionable tag after missing Saturday's matchup against the Jazz with an ankle issue, but he's been given the green light to take part in Monday's matchup. He's off to a slow start in the new calendar year, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals over five appearances.