James (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game at Washington, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.

The Lakers will likely continue to list James as questionable on a game-to-game basis going forward, as has been the case for most of the last two-plus years. While the veteran has missed six contests already this season, Sunday will mark his sixth consecutive start since returning from an adductor issue. Over his last four games, including Friday's win over Milwaukee, James is posting 29.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 52.8 percent from deep.