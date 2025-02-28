James (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, James will shake off a probable tag due to left foot injury management and suit up Thursday. The Lakers continue to include the veteran forward on the injury report due to the left foot injury, though he has missed only one outing since Dec. 31. The superstar has appeared in six consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 26.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.5 minutes per contest. James has recorded 55.4/42.9/78.3 shooting splits in that six-game span.