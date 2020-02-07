Lakers' LeBron James: Collects 15 assists in loss
James contributed 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets.
James had trouble getting shots to fall in this matchup, but he was incredibly effective in the secondary categories, as he came just shy of a triple-double for the second straight game. With Houston getting production from everyone in their newe small-ball system, the Rockets may have exposed one of the Lakers' weaknesses, which is an ability to get consistent, quality production beyond James and Anthony Davis. If either player experiences an off-night, the leaders in the Western Conference almost look like cellar-dwellers. Their decision to stand pat at the trade deadline indicated a stamp o approval with their current rotation, but the system depends on James and Davis to keep it running smoothly.
