James delivered 30 points (13-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and a block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

James shouldered a bigger scoring load with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, and he responded well with his fifth 30-point performance of the campaign. James is expected to see an uptick in both his numbers and his usage while Davis remains sidelined, but even with the star big man around, James has been productive enough to deliver value on a nightly basis even when he has an off night from time to time.