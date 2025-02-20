James ended Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

James continues to adjust to life alongside Luka Doncic in the Lakers offense, and the veteran led the way offensively in this tight loss while also ending just three boards away from a triple-double. James has two double-doubles and one triple-double across his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest.