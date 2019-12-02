Lakers' LeBron James: Comes close to triple-double

James had 25 points (11-20 FG, 0-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 defeat against the Mavericks.

LeBron has nine double-doubles during his last 10 games, and he also has three triple-doubles over that span. James has had double-digit assists in all but four games this season and, considering he has also scored 20 or more points in 16 of his 19 games, James should remain as a premier playmaking/scoring fantasy asset regardless of the opponent.