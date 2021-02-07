James totaled 33 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in a double-overtime win over Detroit on Saturday.

James couldn't prevent the Pistons from climbing back from a fourth-quarter deficit and playing the Lakers tough for the second time this season, but he was able to help secure a victory for LA with eight points in the second overtime period. LeBron's seven turnovers were a season high, but he also collected a season-high four steals and dished 11 dimes to offset the mistakes. The veteran has now knocked down multiple three-pointers in seven straight games, adding value to his already-prolific fantasy skillset.