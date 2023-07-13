James announced he will be playing in 2023-24 during the ESPYS on Wednesday,

Following the Lakers sweep loss to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James hinted at retirement, saying "I'm simply not sure if I'll be back in the fall when the season begins." However, James made it clear he'd be back for a 20th season Wednesday, saying, "The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done... that day is not today." James finished the 2022-23 campaign with 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists over 35.5 minutes per game but a multitude of injuries limited him to just 55 regular season games. Though James has only played more than 56 games once in the last five years, he's still a top fantasy option considering his per-game production. With James under contract for at least one more season (2024-25 player option), the Lakers appear primed for another deep playoff run after adding Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxon Hayes, Taurean Prince and No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino this offseason.