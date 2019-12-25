Lakers' LeBron James: Confirmed available Wednesday
James (ribs) will play during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
As expected, James will be available for the Christmas Day matchup against the Clippers following a one-game absence. In 10 appearances this month, James has averaged 25.9 points, 9.9 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 34.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.