Play

Lakers' LeBron James: Confirmed available Wednesday

James (ribs) will play during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

As expected, James will be available for the Christmas Day matchup against the Clippers following a one-game absence. In 10 appearances this month, James has averaged 25.9 points, 9.9 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 34.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories