Lakers' LeBron James: Continues to produce in loss

James totaled 29 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

James led his team in scoring once again, though his assist and rebound totals were down just a bit from a recent output. He's shifted into a new gear recently, scoring at least 24 points in 12 straight games and racking up four triple-doubles in that same stretch. In 11 games prior to Thursday, James averaged a ridiculous 29.4 points, 10.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds in 37.5 minutes. His production hasn't helped the Lakers make any progress in the Western Conference standings, but he's an elite fantasy option no matter the format.