James racked up 25 points (12-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Warriors.

James wasn't as active on offense as Anthony Davis, who led the way with a 36-point effort, but he excelled as a playmaker, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Warriors threatened to close the gap. James has now recorded a double-double or a triple-double in his last four appearances, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game.