James (foot) is probable for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Nuggets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

James has been dealing with a nagging foot injury all postseason but has yet to miss a game because of it. The superstar forward tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes in Game 1, so he should be able to play without any limitations in Game 2.