James (groin) could be sidelined for "weeks, not days" due to the injury sustained against the Celtics on Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach JJ Redick said there's "obvious concern" with James' injury, and this report doesn't paint a bright picture. It's uncertain how long he'll be sidelined, and a more accurate timeline will be provided once the Lakers' medical staff examines him. However, this is not a good omen for the Lakers, with the playoffs only a few weeks away. James posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes in the loss to the Celtics. If he's forced to miss extended time, then Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent and possibly Cam Reddish could be in line to see more minutes, as the Lakers are also missing Rui Hachimura (knee) and Jaxson Hayes (knee) due to injuries.