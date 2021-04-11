James (ankle) is on track to return to the lineup in three weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

James could be right behind fellow star Anthony Davis (calf) in returning to the court, provided no setbacks occur in the weeks to come. Understandably, the Lakers will proceed with caution in handling the return of their two top players to ensure their health during the postseason. In the meantime, Kyle Kuzma (calf), and Talen Horton-Tucker should continue to split minutes at small forward for the Lakers until James returns.