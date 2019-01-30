Lakers' LeBron James: Could return vs. Clippers

James went through a full practice Wednesday and remains questionable to make his return Thursday night against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

James put in a full session for the second time in three days, though Luke Walton and the Lakers remain noncommittal about the four-time MVP's status for Thursday night. Walton said James "looked good" at Wednesday's practice, but he noted that the team will prepare as if James will not be available -- though he said he'll have a separate plan if that's not the case. Regardless, James appears to be nearing his return, so if he doesn't play Thursday, he'll likely be back in the mix Saturday against Golden State or Tuesday against Indiana.