Lakers' LeBron James: Cruises to productive afternoon

James scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-96 win over the Suns.

The Lakers' starters got the entire fourth quarter off in the rout, otherwise James might have taken a run at a triple-double. He's scored at least 20 points in all but three games this season, and the 33-year-old seems to be enjoying himself as the veteran leader of a talented young roster -- his 27.8 points per game would be his highest average since 2009-10 if he can keep it up.