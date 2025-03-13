Head coach JJ Redick said that James (groin), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks and Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, will be considered day-to-day moving forward, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James' absence streak will extend to three outings following Friday's matchup while he deals with a left groin strain. However, the superstar has a chance to make his return to game action against Phoenix on Sunday. Until then, Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for an uptick in playing time. James has made 10 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 28.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per contest.