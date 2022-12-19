James supplied 33 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 victory over the Wizards.

James had to carry the Lakers in the absence of Anthony Davis (foot), and the veteran superstar delivered once again -- he posted at least 30 points for the fourth game in a row and ended up just three boards and one assist shy of a triple-double. What James is doing at age 37 is impressive, and he remains an elite fantasy asset across all formats due to his all-around skill set that allows him to be the engine that keeps the Lakers running. He's averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in December.

