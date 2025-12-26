James chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 loss to Houston.

James was efficient from the field but lacked explosiveness or gaudy numbers in the Lakers' Christmas Day loss, snapping a four-game streak of 20-plus-point outings. The combined seven rebounds and assists fell well below the 12.3 he averaged over his 12 games this season entering Thursday, though his ability to still perform at a high level at nearly 41 years old remains incredible.