Lakers' LeBron James: Deemed probable Thursday

James (load management) is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers are entertaining the possibility that LeBron could rest, though the expectation is that he'll take the floor to face the Celtics. In the two games back since returning from a groin injury, he's averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.0 minutes.