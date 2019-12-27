Lakers' LeBron James: Deemed questionable for Saturday

James (ribs) is officially questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James aggravated a groin injury during the Christmas Day loss to the Clippers, and it's possible he'll have to sit out Saturday. More information may arrive following the Lakers' morning shootaround, or possibly as the team goes through pregame activities. Kyle Kuzma would be a beneficiary in James' absence.