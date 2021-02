James notched 28 points (11-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Thunder.

James posted his 97th triple-double of his career and third of the season, as he embraced the increased responsibility with Anthony Davis (Achilles) out for this game. James' assists numbers have decreased a bit compared to last season, but he continues to be an elite fantasy asset across all formats as long as he remains healthy.