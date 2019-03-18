Lakers' LeBron James: Denied at buzzer
James scored a game-high 33 points (11-26 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 loss to the Knicks.
Despite the strong overall numbers, the lasting impression from this game was the image of King James getting blocked on a drive to the bucket in the dying seconds by, of all people, Mario Hezonja -- encapsulating the Lakers' season in one play. LBJ has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games, averaging 29.6 points, 9.5 assists, 8.4 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over that stretch.
