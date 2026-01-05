Lakers' LeBron James: Dials up double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James amassed 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 victory over the Grizzlies.
James posted his first double-double since mid-December during the win, embracing his role as a ball distributor with 10 assists. Although James' massive streak of double-digit performances was snapped last month, he's come nowhere close to single-digit territory since then, averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals over 11 games.
