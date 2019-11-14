Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 12 assists in win
James had 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-94 win over the Warriors.
James has registered double-digit assists in eight of 11 outings this season, and this time he only needed 26 minutes to end just four rebounds away from what would have been his fifth triple-double of the season. James leads the NBA in assists with 11.1 per game, but he is also scoring 23.9 points on 47.6 percent from the field this season.
