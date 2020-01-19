Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 12 dimes
James had 31 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.
James has taken on a bigger role offensively due to the absence of Anthony Davis (back), and he has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games. He is averaging 10.2 assists per game during that stretch, and he continues to pace the league in assists per game with 10.9.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.