Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 12 dimes

James had 31 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.

James has taken on a bigger role offensively due to the absence of Anthony Davis (back), and he has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games. He is averaging 10.2 assists per game during that stretch, and he continues to pace the league in assists per game with 10.9.