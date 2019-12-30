Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 13 assists
James had 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
James extended his run of 10 or more assists to four games, and all signs indicate his groin injury is now a thing of the past. The veteran small forward remains a top playmaking threat, and that shouldn't change ahead of Wednesday's contest at home against the Suns.
