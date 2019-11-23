Lakers' LeBron James: Dishes out 14 assists
James had 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 130-127 win at the Thunder.
Another outing, another appearance where LeBron dazzles sharing the ball while filling out the stat sheet. James currently leads the league in assists with a career-high 11.3 per game, and he has dished out 10 or more dimes in seven straight contests. His unquestionable role as the leader on the Lakers offense gives him great upside moving forward regardless of the opponent.
