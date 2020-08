James finished Monday's Game 4 win over the Blazers with 30 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 6-8 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

The Lakers' offense finally broke out of a prolonged shooting slump in a major way, and James led all scorers with 30 points on an ultra-efficient 12 shots. Los Angeles shot 56.3 percent from the field as a team, including 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. James nailed four of his five attempts from deep, highlighted by a deep pull-up just before halftime.