Lakers' LeBron James: Dominates from distance Sunday
James recorded 33 points (13-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 122-101 win over the Hawks.
The weary Hawks were playing the second half of a back-to-back set and had no answers for James, who ignited the Lakers with 12 points in the first nine minutes and didn't let up throughout the night. With a new superstar teammate in Anthony Davis alongside him, the 34-year-old looks rejuvenated so far in 2019-20 following one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. James is averaging 25.0 points, a career-high 11.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 triples per game while shooting 49 percent from the field through 13 contests.
