James notched 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 45 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime win over the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James hauled in a playoff career-high 20 rebounds in the win, powering the Lakers to an emphatic come-from-behind victory. After a turbulent start to the season, the Lakers are now just one win away from eliminating the Grizzlies. Should they do so, a second-round matchup with either the Warriors or the Kings would await. With that series tied at 2-2, a victory in Game 5 could actually afford James some much-needed rest.