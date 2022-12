James racked up 30 points (13-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-108 victory over the Nuggets.

James slid over to center after Anthony Davis' (foot) injury in the second half, helping the Lakers hold their margin and beat the Nuggets. James is still battling an ankle injury but is expected to play through the pain, especially if Davis is slow to return.