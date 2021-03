James finished Sunday's All-Star Game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 13 minutes.

James did not play in the second half, as he appeared to be playing it safe after he was held out of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a sore ankle. Team LeBron was just fine without its namesake, however, as it pulled away early and cruised to a 170-150 victory behind a combined 67 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.