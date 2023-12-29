James chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 win over the Hornets.

The 38-year-old has taken the reins of the Lakers' offense in December, dishing at least seven dimes in all 10 games he's played this month while averaging 25.6 points, 9.5 assists, 7.3 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.5 steals. James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and at his current pace he should become the first player in history to cross the 40,000-point threshold some time in late February.